Could they BE having any more fun?! Just a few weeks after the 25th anniversary of the premiere of Friends, three of the beloved sitcom's original cast members reunited, presumably to discuss Thanksgiving episodes and whether Ross and Rachel were on a break.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc all posed for an epic selfie, which Cox posted on her account, writing, "A rare night and I love it."

Cox, 55, already celebrated the show's anniversary with her other co-star, Lisa Kudrow a couple weeks ago, enjoying an evening with the 56-year-old actress, as well as singer Charlie Puth, filmmaker Judd Apatow, and actor Dan Bucatinsky.

Fans don't have high hopes for a reboot of the series, but Aniston did recently reignite the reunion rumors.

"Listen, I told you this, I would do it," she said in a June appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything can happen."

Aniston, 50, then spoke with ET shortly after, saying, "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen. Sorry!"

