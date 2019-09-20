Ben Geller isn't so little anymore!

In honor of Friends' 25th anniversary on Sunday, the show's official Instagram shared a pic that will delight fans of the classic sitcom. In the snap, Cole Sprouse -- who played Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) son, Ben Geller, on the show -- is all grown and posing on the show's iconic orange couch.

The photo -- in which Sprouse sports a striped jacket, black pants and a white T-shirt -- shows the now 27-year-old actor smiling on the sofa as he looks at Huggsy, Joey Tribbiani's (Matt LeBlanc) favorite stuffed penguin.

Along with the new photo, the account also shared throwback pics of Ben on the series, showing him with both Ross and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in multiple snaps.

"The One Where Ben Grew Up," the caption for the pics reads, referencing the sitcom's episode title structure.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the Riverdale star back in March, and he reminisced about his time on the series.

"I remember a lot. I remember being infatuated with Jennifer Aniston," he admitted of the actress, who played Ross' on-again, off-again love interest.

"I remember as a kid being quite intimidated 'cause it was, at the point that I had stepped on, it was a really well-oiled machine and it was a bunch of older actors and I was the youngest actor there," he continued.

"But I remember everyone treating me so kindly. I mean truly," he added. "And getting to meet a lot of cool people behind the scenes."

Watch the video below for more on Friends.

