Cole Sprouse is reflecting on his time on Friends!

On Thursday, ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the Riverdale actor at the premiere of his latest flick, Five Feet Apart, and he discussed his role on the iconic sitcom, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in September. Sprouse played Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) son, Ben, in the series from 2000 to 2002.

"I remember a lot. I remember being infatuated with Jennifer Aniston," he admitted of the actress, who played Rachel Green, Ross' on-again, off-again love interest on the show.

"I remember as a kid being quite intimidated 'cause it was, at the point that I had stepped on, it was a really well-oiled machine and it was a bunch of older actors and I was the youngest actor there," he continued.

"But I remember everyone treating me so kindly. I mean truly," he added. "And getting to meet a lot of cool people behind the scenes."

Now that he's all grown up, Sprouse is a heartthrob himself in the role of Jughead Jones on The CW's Riverdale, and on Thursday night, he and his co-star and real-life girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, made a rare red carpet appearance.

The 26-year-old actor also spoke to ET about his latest movie, Five Feet Apart, which also stars Haley Lu Richardson. The film follows Sprouse and Richardson, a pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses who fall in love in the hospital.

"The most important thing about this movie is that it's bringing awareness to cystic fibrosis, which is a rather underrepresented disease," Sprouse said of the disease that both teenagers have in the movie. "I think also it's really a movie about hope. It's no new thing, the star-crossed lover motif... I think the fact that we can utilize it and and take this narrative and and find an ability to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis through that star-crossed lover narrative is something important for me."

Sprouse also had glowing words for the film's director, Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni.

"He's the reason I signed on in the first place. His passion, his knowledge about cystic fibrosis was the most reassuring thing about the process," Sprouse said. "It's easy within a movie like this, and within Hollywood in general, to sort of over romanticize something that can be incendiary... a disease or an illness that real people live with, and a real community of people live with."

"You need to trust the director, and you need to trust that we all have the same mission statement, and you need to be able to make sure that once you wipe your hands clean of the set, which is really the only thing you can do as an actor, the post production cycle is gonna honor what you did," he continued. "I felt full trust in Justin."

Five Feet of Part hits theaters on March 15.

