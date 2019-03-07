The stars of Riverdaleare still reeling from the loss of Luke Perry.

Cole Sprouse, who stars as Jughead Jones on the hit CW series, spoke with ET's Keltie Knight at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming romantic drama, Five Feet Apart, on Thursday, and reflected on Perry's memory.

"He was a good man," Sprouse shared. "He will be missed."

Sprouse shared a similarly sweet sentiment when Perry was first hospitalized after suffering a stroke in late February, when he shared a black and white snapshot of himself and Perry to Instagram, which he supportively captioned, "Love you bud."

At Thursday's premiere, Sprouse walked the red carpet with Lili Reinhart, his Riverdale co-star as well as his on-screen and off-screen love interest.

Following Perry's shocking death on March 4, at the age of 52, Reinhart got emotional in a heartwrenching message she shared to Twitter, reacting to the loss.

"I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss," she wrote, adding in a following tweet, "I just can’t believe it."

Following his untimely passing, many of Perry's past and present co-stars, friends and fans have posted heartfelt tributes and touching memorials in honor of the beloved actor's life and legacy.

Watch the video below for a look at how Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jason Priestley emotionally remembered his close friend of nearly three decades.

Sprouse's new romantic drama, Five Feet Apart, opens in theaters on March 15.

