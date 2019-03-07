Jason Priestley is still reeling from the news that his longtime friend and co-star, Luke Perry, has died.

On Thursday morning, the 49-year-old actor shared two photos of him and Perry, along with a heartfelt message in honor of the late star. "It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared," Priestley wrote. "Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today."

Priestley and Perry portrayed heartthrobs Brandon Walsh and Dylan McKay in Fox's '90s drama series, Beverly Hills, 90210, and in turn became very close.

"If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well," read Priestley's Instagram post. "The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince."

On Monday, Perry's rep confirmed to ET that the actor had died after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

In addition to Priestley's emotional tribute, Perry's other Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars have also shared messages following the news of his death. Shannen Doherty. who portrayed Priestley's twin sister, Brenda Walsh, and Perry's girlfriend on 90210, shared on Instagram that she too was still trying to process that she'd never get to speak to her co-star and friend again.

"Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me," the 47-year-old actress wrote. "I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now."

Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the show, was one of the first to pay tribute, writing, "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last 30 years."

"May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind," the 54-year-old actor's post continued. "God please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it."

Here's more on the legacy Perry leaves behind:

RELATED CONTENT:

Luke Perry's 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Co-Stars Share Touching Tributes Following His Death

Luke Perry's Most Iconic 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Scenes

Luke Perry's Son Promises to Make Him Proud in Heartbreaking Post to His Dad

Related Gallery