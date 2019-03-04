Luke Perry's Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars are coming together to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

After news broke on Monday that Perry -- who played everyone's crush, Dylan McKay, on the popular '90s series -- died at the age of 52 following a stroke, the cast took to Twitter to share some of their favorite memories with the Mansfield, Ohio, native. Others, like Gabrielle Carteris (who played Andrea Zuckerman), released statements.

"I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many," her statement read. "He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe."

Fox Entertainment, home of the upcoming 90210 revival series, also released a statement, which read, "Luke will always be part of the Fox family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

Additionally, Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor) released the following statement to People: "My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss."

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Ian Ziering (who played Steve Sanders) was one of the first to pay tribute, writing, "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last 30 years."

"May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind," he added. "God please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it."

"There are no words," Michael Cudlitz, who played Tony Miller, tweeted. "I love you my friend, you will be missed."

There are no words .......... I love you my friend, you will be missed. ❤️ — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) March 4, 2019

ET reported last Thursday that Perry was transported to a nearby hospital after police responded to a call at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. Coincidentally, it was the same day Fox announced it was picking up the Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series for six episodes. Perry was not mentioned in the network's list of returning stars, but former co-star Tori Spelling said in an interview with ET one month earlier that she was hoping he'd appear in a few episodes.

"We have some issues because Luke [Perry] is full-time on Riverdale," she said at the time. "So he will do as many episodes as he can. But outside of that, we pretty much have the entire original cast."

While Perry got his start in the industry in the '80s, he was introduced to a whole new generation of fans by playing Archie's father, Fred Andrews, on the popular CW show, Riverdale.

See all the Riverdale cast reactions here, and learn more about Perry's tragic death in the video below.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Munn, Rachael Leigh Cook and More Stars and Fans Remember Teen Idol Luke Perry as Their First Crush

'Riverdale' Stars React to Luke Perry's Death as Production Shuts Down

Luke Perry Dead at 52: Molly Ringwald, Maria Shriver and More Celebs React

Related Gallery