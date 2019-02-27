'90210' Six-Episode Reunion Series Lands at Fox

Get ready to head back to your favorite zip code this summer.

Fox has picked up the Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series for six episodes, the network announced on Wednesday. The show will see the reunion of original stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, who will play "heightened" versions of themselves.

"Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself," reads the series' description. "What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast -- whom the whole world watched grow up together -- attempts to continue from where they left off?"

Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler will write and executive produce 90210. While speaking with ET last month, Spelling said the idea arose after a conversation with Garth.

"Jennie Garth and I were like, 'What would be something fun?' and so we decided what would it be like if an entire ensemble cast played themselves," she shared. "There's been shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, episodes where its heightened versions of people playing themselves. This is the first time an entire cast will be playing heightened versions, so people would be going, 'What's fictional, what's not fictional?'"

"[It will be a] blend about doing the behind the scenes of a reboot, so don't worry -- all the fans will get to see scenes within scenes so they won't be disappointed. They'll see [the characters] Donna and David, but they'll also see [the real people], Tori and Brian and Jennie and everyone else," she added.

According to Spelling, "almost the entire original cast" of Beverly Hills, 90210 is returning. "We have some issues because Luke [Perry] is full time on Riverdale, so he will do as many episodes as he can. But outside of that, we pretty much have the entire original cast," she boasted.

