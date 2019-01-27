Dying to see Beverly Hills: 90210 get a reboot? Here's some promising news!



ET’s Nischelle Turner caught up with Gabrielle Carteris (aka the nerdy Andrea Zuckerman on the beloved show), at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards where confirmed that there's been meetings in recent days for the possible TV project.

“I can tell you that’s true,” she said when asked about the remake rumblings, however, when pressed on further details, she had only this to say: “I can’t say anymore then, you know, [that] if you loved us then, may you love us now.”

The 58-year-old TV veteran also gushed about the experience of getting to reunite with her former co-stars while teasing the possibility of a remake.



“You know what, I can’t even tell you how exciting is to be with my castmates,” she continued. “I love them so much and for us to have all these years -- we've had our children now and we've been doing our lives and we're coming together [and] I don’t know what it will look like right now. We'll have to see.”

While on the evening’s special silver carpet she acknowledged the excitement of celebrating SAG-AFTRA's 25th anniversary and how tonight is made all the more special by some of the attendees.

“25 years and we have some of the original first-time winners here tonight. I mean, having Tom Hanks and Jodie Foster, both of them here who won the first Actor awards, [is] crazy,” she explained, also noting why the SAG Awards stand alone in a crowded awards season: “We love award season and all of them are so great. But all of the actors I talked to say this one is a little bit more special for them because they say it’s their peers saying, ‘Job well done.’”



