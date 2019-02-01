The Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot is coming soon -- but with a big twist!

ET's Keltie Knight sat down with Tori Spelling following her Wednesday elimination from The Masked Singer, where she spilled details on her next gig, the 90210 reboot.

"We had our first meeting, we all got into a room together saying, 'Should we do this?' and I remember [Brian Austin Green] saying, 'This is surreal!' He was just like, 'I'm looking around seeing all your faces, and it's so weird because we were all teenagers back then,'" Spelling recalled. "Now we're together every week and we talk about our kids and partners and life and pick up at school."

"We all love each other and we're family, but life goes different ways," she shared. "Brian Green and I hadn't seen each other in 20 years."

It's been nearly two decades since 90210 aired its last episode in 2000. The show was rebooted by The CW in 2008 with a new generation of characters for a five-season run, but in December, ET learned that fans would be headed back to the legendary zip code for an "untraditional reboot," in which the show's cast wouldn't be reprising their iconic roles.

As Spelling explained, she and her co-stars will instead be playing themselves.

"Jennie Garth and I were like, 'What would be something fun?' and so we decided what would it be like if an entire ensemble cast played themselves," she shared. "There's been shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, episodes where its heightened versions of people playing themselves. This is the first time an entire cast will be playing heightened versions, so people would be going, 'What's fictional, what's not fictional?'"

"[It will be a] blend about doing the behind the scenes of a reboot, so don't worry -- all the fans will get to see scenes within scenes so they won't be disappointed. They'll see [the characters] Donna and David, but they'll also see [the real people], Tori and Brian and Jennie and everyone else."

According to Spelling, "almost the entire original cast" of Beverly Hills, 90210 is returning. "We have some issues because Luke [Perry] is full time on Riverdale, so he will do as many episodes as he can. But outside of that, we pretty much have the entire original cast," she boasted.

The new Beverly Hills, 90210 project will release later his year, Spelling said. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox.

