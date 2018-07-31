Tori Spelling Looks Radiant on the Red Carpet With Three of Her Kids

Hitting the town!

Tori Spelling looked gorgeous on Monday night at the premiere of Disney’s Christopher Robin in Burbank, California. The 45-year-old actress kept her blonde locks down and wavy, while sporting a tangerine and royal blue long-sleeve printed peasant dress that showed off her killer figure. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star paired the look with brown heels.

As for her dates for the evening, Tori brought along three of her five kids, 10-year-old, Stella, 5-year-old Finn, and 6-year-old Hattie.

Stella was rocking a foot cast, which wasn’t present just two days ago when the proud mom posted a pic of her little girl on Instagram. Despite the boot, Stella was all smiles alongside her siblings.

Tori is looking great after ringing in her 45th birthday this past May. A source told ET at the time that the entire family, minus Tori and her husband Dean McDermott’s youngest son, Beau, enjoyed a sweet family meal out at the Innovative Dining Group’s Katana West Hollywood.

At the time, the source said Tori and Dean seemed happier than ever, while focused on their kids.

