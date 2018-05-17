Inside Tori Spelling's 45th Birthday Celebration (Exclusive)

Happy birthday, Tori Spelling!

The actress turned 45 on Wednesday and celebrated with a sweet family dinner at Innovative Dining Group’s Katana West Hollywood.

A source tells ET that family -- sans Spelling and husband Dean McDermott's youngest child, 1-year-old Beau -- arrived at the restaurant with big smiles at around 7:30 p.m., and enjoyed eats like popcorn shrimp tempura, Chilean sea bass and white lotus sushi.

The source says Spelling and McDermott seemed happier than ever, but focused on their four kids: 11-year-old Liam, 9-year-old Stella, 6-year-old Hattie and 5-year-old Finn.

Spelling took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the night's festivities. "Best birthday dinner with my family at @katanarobata Love the sushi and robata bar so much! Thx @shaesavin for everything! Xoxo," she captioned the slideshow.

The actress also spent her birthday with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Jennie Garth. "Loved spending my bday with my bestie for life @jenniegarth My rock, my sister, my bff xoxo," Spelling wrote alongside a sweet selfie.

See more on Spelling in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Spelling Honors Late Father and 'Hero' Aaron Spelling on His Birthday: 'Miss You Daddy'

Tori Spelling Celebrates First Day of Spring With Tribute to Her 5 Children

Tori Spelling Kisses Dean McDermott On Set Amid Drama at Home

Related Gallery