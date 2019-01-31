Tori Spelling almost didn't participate on The Masked Singer, but good thing she changed her mind because her experience was unforgettable!

Wednesday's episode unmasked the Unicorn, which turned out to be the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star. ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Spelling following her elimination, where she revealed that she turned the show down three times before agreeing to go on, and had a hand in the making of her special costume.

"I honestly said no three times," she revealed. "I was like, 'OK, why am I saying no? It's two of my biggest fears: performing and singing. I'm saying no immediately.' Yet, I'm raising five children who I'm telling them, 'You can be anything you want to be. You can do anything!' And here I am already just shutting things down. So I'm just like, 'OK, I guess I have to do this!'"

And while she did get eliminated, it's hard not to forget her epic Unicorn snow queen costume that she helped design with the show's Emmy-winning costume designer Marina Toybina.

"When I came to set -- even though we had a dress, masks and hoodies that said don't talk to me so no one can know who we were -- on film days for my performances I brought all of our unicorn stuff," Spelling explained. "And someone was like, 'Oh, that's so cute! You went out and got unicorn stuff.' I was like, 'No, no, no. I didn't get anything. This is in our house. Like, I'm a unicorn mom! A unicorn household just exists.'"

Already knowing she wanted to be the magical creature, she saw the sketches for the costumes and asked if she could make a suggestion for hers.

"I'm like, 'You can say no, but would you ever consider a unicorn?' And they were like, 'We hadn't thought of that, but yes!'" Spelling recalled. "Oh my gosh, the designer, she's unbelievable. She's like, 'I'm going to design the unicorn ice queen,' and I was like, 'I love that!' So, I came up with the unicorn, she came up with the whole design of it."

Spelling's unveiling was an emotional one. "This, right now, performing in front of people, is my biggest fear in life," she told the panelists and crowd. "I love singing with my kids and I wanted them to know that they could be whatever they wanted to be."

She also revealed that the typewriter she brought out belonged to her father, the late television producer Aaron Spelling.

