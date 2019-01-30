'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 5!

The mystery of The Masked Singer will continue to unravel during week five of the competition on Wednesday night, as four of the remaining eight costumed contenders belt their hearts out and baffle viewers with their secret identities.

This week, Fox's hit reality singing competition will again give fans a chance to play detective with new clues and more outlandish guesses from the show's celebrity panelists -- Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong.

Last week, we found out the secret identity of another one of the performers when The Poodle was unmasked and revealed to be comedian Margaret Cho, who seriously surprised the panel -- especially Jeong, who starred alongside Cho on his ABC sitcom, Dr. Ken.

Tonight, the fun kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch along with ET as we keep you updated with all the best, weirdest and most baffling moments from the fifth heated week of the wild competition.

For more on Fox's wildly weird and wonderfully over-the-top new reality series, check out the video below!

