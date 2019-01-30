'The Masked Singer' Renewed for a Second Season

The Masked Singer, the year’s highest-rated new unscripted show, has officially gotten the green light for a second season, ET has learned.



Although exciting, this news isn’t exactly surprising. When the mysterious singing competition premiered on Jan. 2 on Fox, it garnered 9.4 million viewers. And the numbers have only slightly dipped since.

'The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season," said Rob Wade, Fox's president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, in a statement announcing the renewal. "I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original, and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to season two being even more fun, weird, and wonderful than the first."



Much of the viewership is driven by the show’s heated guessing game among panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, and viewers at home. Not to mention the dazzling costumes employed for the elaborate production.



So far, Antonio Brown, Margaret Cho, Tommy Chong and Terry Bradshaw have been unmasked, with eight outlandishly-garbed singers still in the hunt.

Earlier this month, the show’s lively host, Nick Cannon, spoke with ET about the glowing reception it's received, stating, "It's been amazing to see the different demographics that spark to it.”



"I'm in the hip-hop community. I'm in the youth community, with the kids from Nickelodeon and stuff, [and] to see everyone come and love this show… I'm like, 'Yo, that's crazy that all these people are watching!'" he added.



A new episode of The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST/PST on Fox.



Get more breaking TV news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

'Lost' Reunion! Daniel Dae Kim, Josh Holloway and Harold Perrineau Roast Each Other in Epic Rap (Exclusive)

'Vikings': Lagertha Hints There's 'No Escape' From Suffering in Season Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Is Liz About to Be Exposed as Red's Betrayer? (Exclusive)

Related Gallery