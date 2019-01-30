How would Sawyer, Jin and Michael fare in a rap battle? Thanks to Drop the Mic, we're about to find out!

The TNT series, based on James Corden's popular Late Late Show segment, stages a mini Lost reunion on Wednesday's episode, bringing together Daniel Dae Kim, Josh Holloway and Harold Perrineau for an epic battle to see who among them is worthy of being named the mic-dropping winner. Only ET has the exclusive first look from the trio's showdown and, well, it is extremely memorable.

In the sneak peek, Kim starts things off by roasting his pal, Holloway, and boy, the Good Doctor producer doesn't hold back.

"What happened to Josh Holloway? He looks like death, or Jamie Lannister if Game of Thrones had meth," the 50-year-old actor zings, before moving on to Perrineau: "As far as TV dads, we all know that Michael sucked. The best thing he did for Walt was blow himself up!"

Kim doesn't stop there, suggesting to Perrineau that he's about to die on the mic (aka not win the rap battle) -- "which finally gives Lost an end that's satisfying." Burn.

Then, it's Perrineau's turn, who blasts Kim's seven-season run on Hawaii Five-0: "Every scene he was in just Hawaii Five-Blows!"

Perrineau also took a jab at Holloway's iconic Sawyer look on Lost that he called "disturbing": "It was a mix of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban!" But he wasn't done, making a crack at the former Colony star's current state. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

Drop the Mic airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

