'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 4!

The Masked Singer returns for episode 4, "Another Mask Bites the Dust," on Wednesday night, bringing back some of the costumed contestants we've previously met for new rounds of musical face-offs!

Last week, Fox's hit reality competition gave fans a chance to play detective with new clues about the incognito singing celebs and more outlandish guesses from the show's celebrity panelists -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong.

We also got the chance to find out the secret identity of another one of the performers when The Deer was unmasked and revealed to be football legend Terry Bradshaw! The Hall of Famer joined Tommy Chong and Antonio Brown on the list of unmasked competitors after the Up in Smoke star and NFL pro were revealed in previous weeks.

ET is watching the whole show live, and keeping fans updated with all the best, weirdest and most baffling moments from the fourth heated week of wild competition in The Masked Singer season 1. Get ready to follow along below!

