The guessing game continues on The Masked Singer!

Fox's latest reality competition is a bonafide hit and the series, which features celebrities shrouded head to toe in strange, unusual costumes as they sing for votes, has taken the Internet by storm, creating instant fervor every Wednesday night as viewers try to figure out the identities of the mystery celebrities. On the latest episode, guest judge Joel McHale reunites with fellow Community co-star Ken Jeong, and that can only mean one thing: hijinks!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's episode, McHale and judge Robin Thicke throw out their craziest guesses for The Deer's identity. From the previous clue package, we know The Deer is most likely a football player (hint: football trophies), been around for a while (hint: longevity) and "Ravens beware" (hint: probably plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers). For the record, we're almost positive The Deer is Terry Bradshaw, who also happens to co-host Fox NFL Sunday.

"Love all your albums... Brett Favre!" McHale throws out, prompting Jeong to laugh.

"Brett Favre might be the best guess yet, I gotta be honest with you Joel," Thicke credits, who throws out his own shot-in-the-dark guess.

"Why don't we just ask him who he is?" McHale jokingly asks. "That would be so much faster!" Are any of the new guesses even close? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

