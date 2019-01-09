Are you as obsessed with The Masked Singer as we are?

Fox’s latest celebrity competition series, hosted by Nick Cannon, became an instant sensation when it debuted Jan. 2, becoming the biggest unscripted telecast on any network in two years with 12.3 million viewers tuning in (with three days of DVR replays counted) and prompting viewers to put on their thinking caps.

Based on a South Korean format, The Masked Singer ramps up the mystery element, with each celeb singer shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity, leaving judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to play detective and figure out who is in disguise.

As more stars are unmasked as the season continues, ET will continue to update this master list with new clues, theories and the celebrity behind the costume.

THE PEACOCK

The Clues:

For The Peacock's pre-taped package, viewers got a whole lot of clues to work off of. The performer is 5' 9" tall, he "shares a love of the spotlight," and he says he made his stage debut at 5 years old. The singer, who is seen playing the piano and a deck of cards, said "Putting on a show is in my DNA," and hinted at his past fame when he said, "It’s probably been a while since your mom had posters of me on her bedroom wall." Additionally, he claims to have been friends with Michael Jackson and says he’s ready to make a "comeback." After his performance of "The Greatest Show" from the 2017 hit movie, The Greatest Showman, The Peacock further hinted that he's got "Vegas vibes," and that he has participated in a magic act in the past.

The Judges' Guesses:

Robin Thicke: Zac Efron or Jimmy Kimmel

Jenny McCarthy: Hugh Jackman or Liberace, "if he was alive" (insert facepalm emoji here)

Ken Jeong: Teller of Penn and Teller

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses:

Donny Osmond, Neil Diamond, David Hasselhoff, Elton John, Tom Jones

Our Best Guess:

Donny Osmond! So many of the clues fit too perfectly! He first performed on TV when he was 5 years old, he was a pop icon back in the day and he even assisted in a magic act -- and those are just a few examples of how the clues support our guess.

THE MONSTER

The Clues:

According to the show's brief bio, The Monster is 5'8" and his weakness is "being misunderstood." In the clues package, The Monster claims the world labeled him "a monster," and now he wants to "rewrite my mix-tape to prove that I’m more than just puff and fluff." He hints that he was once "at the top of my game and the game turned on me," so he

"retreated into my cave to take a break from the public eye." Eagle-eyed viewers also saw one of the secret agent-looking guys drinking what looks to be an energy drink of some sort, possibly another clue to The Monster's true identity.

The Judges' Guesses

Nicole Scherzinger: Gucci Mane

Jenny McCarthy: Diddy

Ken Jeong: Justin Bieber

The Internet’s Most Popular Guesses:

T-Pain, CeeLo Green, Jamie Foxx, R. Kelly, Kenan Thompson

Our Best Guess:

T-Pain! The biggest clue for us? When asked if he was a "professional singer," The Monster cryptically replied, "Not to everyone." This could be in reference to his heavy use of auto-tuning, which made him famous but also played a part in his downfall. Not many people are actually aware that T-Pain has a stellar singing voice without auto-tune, and the judges even noted that the performer was incredibly "soulful." Sounds like T-Pain to us.

THE UNICORN

The Clues:

The Unicorn is 5'6" and implied that she was born or raised in one of the richest neighborhoods in America, Beverly Hills. While her strength was listed as "being magic," The Unicorn -- who shared that people often call her "Bird" -- somberly noted in the clues package that her childhood "should have been magical," implying that she had a difficult upbringing or family life. According to her, she dreamed of being a singer when she was a kid, but was told by someone she looked up to when she was younger that she was tone deaf. Yikes!

The Judges' Guesses:

Nicole Scherzinger: Meghan Markle

Jenny McCarthy: Ireland Baldwin, Paris Hilton

Robin Thicke: Lindsay Lohan

The Internet’s Most Popular Guesses:

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Tori Spelling

Our Best Guess:

Tori Spelling! She grew up in Beverly Hills, she had a roller-coaster relationship with her famous father, Beverly Hills, 90210 mastermind Aaron Spelling, and mother, Candy Spelling. Plus, if you do some sleuthing, her first name, Tori, means "bird" in Japanese.

THE DEER

The Clues:

It's easy to gloss over certain clues (they go by so darn fast!) and The Deer had a lot. Not only is he 6'3", his clue package had him blatantly holding a football trophy while he's lounging on the couch, which made the non-football guesses even funnier in hindsight. With "longevity" as a strength, The Deer says he's incredibly competitive and considers himself a singer, though not everyone agrees. Interestingly, he confesses it's difficult for people to get past who he is and what he’s known for, possibly hinting that he's currently not doing what made him famous. Another clue? He's been “knocked down many times," possibly alluding to getting sacked. He also said, "In the wild wild west you learn how to get up and get back in the saddle," before ending with a warning of sorts, “Ravens beware, I’m here to win.”

The Judges' Guesses:

Robin Thicke: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Jenny McCarthy: Chuck Liddell

Nicole Scherzinger: Peyton Manning

The Internet’s Most Popular Guesses:

Terry Bradshaw, Eric Decker, Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning, John Elway

Our Best Guess:

Terry Bradshaw! To us, he's the only logical answer for who's behind The Deer mask. There's the "longevity" factor (the 70-year-old has been in the American lexicon since 1970) and the cryptic Ravens warning (he quarterbacked the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose main rival is the Baltimore Ravens). The biggest clue? When asked what he meant by "the wild wild west," The Deer responded, "I love horses." Do a little Googling and you'll discover Bradshaw owns a horse ranch in Oklahoma. Lock it in.

THE LION

The Clues:

The Lion is 5’6” tall and she considers being "noble" her greatest strength. In her intro package -- which reveals she's Hollywood royalty -- she declared she's "here to roar" and she sees this moment as "my chance for people to see me perform without any preconceived notions." "Now I'm standing on my own," The Lion said, "and I'm stepping away from my pride to sing my heart out," prompting many to guess she has something to prove. She later offered a clue about where she comes from, saying that "in my pride, there are lots of women." The Lion also viewed "true strength" as something that "comes from embracing all your vulnerabilities" and declared, "I'm going to show my true self for the very first time."

The Judges' Guesses:

Jenny McCarthy: Lady Gaga

Robin Thicke: someone from Fifth Harmony, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland

Nicole Scherzinger: Mel B

The Internet’s Most Popular Guesses:

Kendall Jenner, Rumer Willis, Paris Jackson, Katy Perry

Our Best Guess:

Rumer Willis! All the signs are there. She has the Fox connection (Willis recurred on the Lyon family-centered Empire), she can really, really sing (just watch her cover Amy Winehouse in 2016), she would strut like that onstage, she is the right height, she's a Leo (and had a lion tattoo) and she has performed the song before at a stage show. Plus, she has famous parents (Demi Moore and Bruce Willis) and is close with her younger sisters (Tallulah and Scout) and half-sisters (Mabel and Evelyn).

THE HIPPO

The Clues:

At 5’10”, The Hippo said being "unpredictable" is his strength. The clues package included an interesting mix of hints -- from breakfast being his favorite meal, to a $10,000 bill, to this interesting remark: “Every time I win, I just gotta dance even if it gets me in trouble." As someone who conquers “every arena” he enters, The Hippo said “bowling” is his favorite past time, possibly a reference to the Super Bowl?

The Judges' Guesses:

Robin Thicke: Odell Beckham Jr.

Nicole Scherzinger: Allen Iverson

Ken Jeong: Deion Sanders

The Internet’s Most Popular Guesses:

Chad Ochocinco, Kevin Hart, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller

Our Best Guess:

Odell Beckham Jr.! We're not really going off of much here, but it'd be cool to see a NFL star of his caliber do something outrageous like this.

And the Mystery Celeb Is...

Antonio Brown. The current NFL pro (and former Dancing With the Stars contestant) was the first celebrity eliminated and revealed on the Jan. 2 premiere. The biggest clue that pointed to Brown was the $10,000 bill, a reference to the $10,000 fine he received from the Steelers in 2017 for streaming a private locker room video on Facebook Live.

Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

Go Behind-the-Scenes of 'The Masked Singer' With Jenny McCarthy (Exclusive)

Why 'The Masked Singer' Panelist Ken Jeong Teases 'The Best Is Yet to Come' (Exclusive)

'The Masked Singer' Premiere: Who Is Really Inside Those Weird Costumes?