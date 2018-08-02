Fox Orders Celebrity Singing Competition Series 'The Masked Singer'

Fox is putting a celebrity twist on the singing competition genre.

The network, home of The Four, has ordered The Masked Singer for a January 2019 debut, touting it as a "whosungit," it was announced Thursday at the summer Television Critics Association press tour. Nick Cannon will host the new series.

Based on an international format, The Masked Singer features celebrities facing off against one another with a major twist: Each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the celebrity panelists who will be tasked to play detective and figure out who is in disguise.

After each performance, the host, panelists, studio audience, viewers at home and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers may pick up on tiny hints buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

“This is truly one of the most unique, genre-defining formats I’ve ever seen,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Broadcasting Company. “It’s a massive international hit, and its boldness and originality make it the perfect fit for Fox.”

“There are very few hit formats left in the world, and when I saw The Masked Singer, which is a true global and viral phenomenon that has captured the world’s attention, I knew it had to be brought to life in America,” said executive producer Craig Plestis.

So who will be taking their turn at the mic? Fox didn't reveal the celebrity participants (for obvious reasons), but did share this: "Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they've amassed 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles."

Let the speculation begin!

The Masked Singer launches January on Fox.

