Ken Jeong is as big of a fan of The Masked Singeras the millions of Americans trying to guess just who is behind the mask!

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the show's panelist on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, where he revealed that he didn't see the show's incredible success coming -- but teased that viewers are in for quite a treat.

"No [I couldn't have predicted the ratings]," he confessed. "It's an insane show that I guess... no one saw this coming. I'm so grateful for the fans, and the best is yet to come on that show."

The show's premiere revealed the first masked singer as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, but when asked for a hint of who the other performers are, Jeong said that even he is stumped!

"[Here's] even a little more inside baseball, even when their agents and managers show up, they wear a mask too, so people like me who are savvy can't say, 'This person reps so and so.' We don't know anything!" he shared. "So everyone, and I was told everyone in the green room, when they watch it behind the scenes, everyone's riveted."

"I can't say [who I think the lion is]," Jeong continued, but conceded that co-panelist Robin Thicke is an "amazing" guesser. "I'm one of the worst. I'm literally... Robin and Nicole [Scherzinger] and Jenny [McCarthy] are brought in... those three are brought in because they're smart, pop culture savvy, and like Robin and Nicole, trained musicians. I'm brought in because of my stupidity and crippling anxiety."

"So I'm like the flip side. I'm kind of like the gum on the shoe that is Robin Thicke," he joked.

While there's a cloud of mystery behind The Masked Singer and what goes on behind the scenes, Jeong could confirm one thing: he and his co-panelists are actually friends.

"Off camera, we're genuinely friends. We have a text chain, [and] even on the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, we'll wish each other a happy holidays. Like, we actually get along and we actually like hanging out with each other," he said. "And no one's a diva. Everyone's really cool."

"And [host] Nick Cannon is, like, literally the best host in television. I've never seen him get a wrong take ever. He's amazing," Jeong raved.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. See more in the video below.

