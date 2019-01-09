'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 2!

Last week, fans were introduced to the hottest, weirdest new show on television when Fox's The Masked Singer debuted and set the internet ablaze with speculation as to who could possibly be behind the mask.

With only one star revealed last week (NFL star Antonio Brown as The Hippo), viewers have spent the last week pouring over the meager clues offered up about the other identities, and this week, six new masked singers will be hitting the stage, making the mystery even vaster!

The Poodle, The Rabbit, The Alien, The Pineapple, The Bee and The Raven will all be facing off for the votes of the audience before one of them is finally unmasked.

The fun kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and ET will be keeping you updated with all the best, weirdest and most baffling moments from the second heated week of the wild competition.

