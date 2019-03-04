Luke Perry Dead at 52: Molly Ringwald, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Celebs React
Luke Perry will forever be remembered.
The beloved actor, who starred on shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, tragically died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, on Monday after suffering a stroke last week. He was 52.
After news broke, Perry's celebrity friends took to social media to pay tribute to the Mansfield, Ohio, native.
Perry's Riverdale co-star, Molly Ringwald, was one of the first to share a post, writing, "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.
#LukePerry."
Another Riverdale actress, Madchen Amick, also shared how devastated she was on social media. "I’m absolutely heartbroken of the news that we lost someone so incredibly special," she said in a statement also posted on her Instagram account. "Luke had become a dear friend. We laughed. We cried. We shared our showbiz war stories. We shared how proud we are as parents. I knew that he was always there for me no matter what. I’m so thankful for the time that we had together. He was an incredibly loving and generous man. My thoughts and prayers are with his family right now. I will love you forever Luke. - Mädchen."
Maria Shriver shared a photo of her standing next to Perry. "Super sad to hear the news about actor Luke Perry," she captioned it. "Interviewed him several times, always such a lovely gentleman. Great guy. God bless him and his family."
Leonardo DiCaprio also weighed in, writing, "Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones."
"Heartbreaking," actor Josh Gad tweeted. "Absolutely heartbreaking."
"So shocking so young!" wrote Marlee Matlin. "RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends."
"Condolences to the family of Luke Perry," added William Shatner.
As ET previously reported, Perry was transported to a nearby hospital last Wednesday after police responded to a call at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.
"We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Fire Department told ET at the time. "The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital."
