Luke Perry will forever be remembered.

The beloved actor, who starred on shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, tragically died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, on Monday after suffering a stroke last week. He was 52.

After news broke, Perry's celebrity friends took to social media to pay tribute to the Mansfield, Ohio, native.

Perry's Riverdale co-star, Molly Ringwald, was one of the first to share a post, writing, "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. # LukePerry."

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Another Riverdale actress, Madchen Amick, also shared how devastated she was on social media. "I’m absolutely heartbroken of the news that we lost someone so incredibly special," she said in a statement also posted on her Instagram account. "Luke had become a dear friend. We laughed. We cried. We shared our showbiz war stories. We shared how proud we are as parents. I knew that he was always there for me no matter what. I’m so thankful for the time that we had together. He was an incredibly loving and generous man. My thoughts and prayers are with his family right now. I will love you forever Luke. - Mädchen."

Maria Shriver shared a photo of her standing next to Perry. "Super sad to hear the news about actor Luke Perry," she captioned it. "Interviewed him several times, always such a lovely gentleman. Great guy. God bless him and his family."

Super sad to hear the news about actor Luke Perry. Interviewed him several times, always such a lovely gentleman. Great guy. God bless him and his family. pic.twitter.com/YZq59joDK3 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 4, 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio also weighed in, writing, "Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones."

Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019

"Heartbreaking," actor Josh Gad tweeted. "Absolutely heartbreaking."

"So shocking so young!" wrote Marlee Matlin. "RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends."

So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2019

"Condolences to the family of Luke Perry," added William Shatner.

Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019

This is so so sad. Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy, his ex-wife, and his family and friends. Thinking of them all today.💔 #LukePerrypic.twitter.com/1vbzN6Xvst — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 4, 2019

😢Oh no Dylan McKay ; This was my English novela. One of my tv white boy crushes #RIP#LukePerry#prayerstoyouandfamily — Dascha Polanco (@SheIsDash) March 4, 2019

When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019

The 90’s took a hit today. So fucking awful. Luke Perry and Keith Flint of Prodigy. Two icons that were apart of my life growing up. Never met either of them but only heard great things about both. Rest In Peace. You made so many people happy. 🙏 ❤️ — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry, at just 52 years of age, following a massive stroke.

What sad, shocking news. pic.twitter.com/I5gN5Vkvv5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2019

#LukePerry, beloved star of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale” has died at 52. pic.twitter.com/K6f8I2i8G6 — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) March 4, 2019

I had the pleasure and honor of meeting Mr. Luke Perry many times, most recently this past October in NYC. Devastated to hear the news. A piece of our childhood gone. But never forgotten. Love going out to his family, friends, fans, and co-stars and co-workers. RIP Luke 😇 💕 pic.twitter.com/43dUDFYNfc — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) March 4, 2019

Sorry to hear about the passing of Luke Perry, he was always such a good guy and a gentleman... — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) March 4, 2019

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry 💔#RIP Luke Perry.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

My condolences to Luke’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fylYeHeTX3 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) March 4, 2019

Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family❤️ https://t.co/bGlTX8mNbB — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry 💔 — Janel Parrish (@JanelParrish) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019

The news about Luke Perry is so sad. I literally idolized that man. He was the nicest dude. Ugh. Rest In Peace! — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) March 4, 2019

Sending love and prayers to Luke Perry’s family and friends. #RIP — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) March 4, 2019

My heart goes out to Luke Perry's family, he was a really good guy. I’ll miss seeing you around, buddy. pic.twitter.com/TU7Vt34VAx — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 4, 2019

I cannot day enough good things about Luke. I had the pleasure to work w him playing his TV wife & remained friends throughout the yrs. He was such a kind, considerate, loving, generous, talented, caring man. I’m gutted by the loss of such a beautiful soul. RIP #LukePerry ❤️🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/jxaNS65Y1v — Lana Parrilla (@LanaParrilla) March 4, 2019

As ET previously reported, Perry was transported to a nearby hospital last Wednesday after police responded to a call at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

"We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Fire Department told ET at the time. "The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital."

Hear more on Perry in the video below.

