Luke Perry's Riverdale co-stars are sending messages of love and support amid his recent health issues.

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalized on Wednesday after reportedly suffering a stroke. Perry was transported to a nearby hospital after police responded to a call at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

"We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Fire Department told ET on Thursday. "The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital."

A rep for Perry tells ET that the actor is currently under observation at the hospital.

Perry currently stars as Fred Andrews on The CW's Riverdale, and his friends and co-stars took to social media on Thursday to share well wishes with the actor.

"Love you bud," Cole Sprouse captioned a black and white shot of Perry with his on-screen son, KJ Apa, while Lili Reinhart posted a selfie of the two, with the caption, "Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery."

Skeet Ulrich shared a shot of his friend and co-star in a pool, writing, "Waiting for ya brotha!! Someone has to man the grill for me 💪❤️❤️."

Madchen Amick wrote "Love you Luke" on her pic, while Marisol Nichols shared that she was "Thinking of this amazing man. We love you Luke ❤️."

