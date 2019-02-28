Shannen Doherty is keeping her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Luke Perry, in her thoughts, as he remains in the hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke.

The 52-year-old actor was transported to a nearby hospital on Wednesday after police responded to a call at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. A rep for Perry tells ET that the actor is currently under observation at the hospital.

Aside from his current role on Riverdale, Perry is, of course, best known for his portrayal of bad boy Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. Doherty played Perry's love interest on the show, Brenda Walsh, before she left the series in 1994. On Thursday, Doherty shared a sweet picture of the two embracing as their characters on the show.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering is also clearly keeping Perry in his thoughts, Instagramming a throwback pic of himself playfully kissing Perry on the face.

"No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news," Ziering wrote. "Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery."

Doherty, of course, has struggled with her own health issues and has been open about her battle with breast cancer. In November 2016, Perry had kind words for Doherty at REWindCon when she couldn't attend due to undergoing breast cancer treatments at the time. Perry even named Brenda and Dylan as his favorite couple from the iconic series, despite his character ending up with Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth).

“None of us are up here today without Shannen,” Perry said before referencing the drama when Doherty left the show prematurely. “She’s been through a lot. She’s not doing well right now, but sometimes her contributions are minimized.”

“She’s been thrown under the bus,” he continued. “I’ve been accused of driving it. But she’s a very big part of the success of this show. She taught me a lot. I’m glad she was my scene partner. She was great at what she did in the character with me.”

Further proving that there was no bad blood between the two, in March 2017, Doherty shared a throwback pic of their characters together.

Perry's hospitalization came on the same day Fox announced it was picking up the Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series for six episodes. Perry was not mentioned in the network's list of returning stars, but according to co-star Tori Spelling, he was set to appear in a few episodes.

"We have some issues because Luke [Perry] is full-time on Riverdale," Spelling told ET last month. "So he will do as many episodes as he can. But outside of that, we pretty much have the entire original cast."

