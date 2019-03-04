It's a tragic day for the cast of Riverdale.

Luke Perry, who portrayed Archie's father, Fred Andrews, on the popular CW show, died on Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week. ET has learned that production has currently been shut down due to the heartbreaking news.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with Warner Bros. Television and The CW, said in a statement. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."

"A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness," the statement continued. "Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time."

Shortly after news broke of Perry's death on Monday, stars from Riverdale took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) tweeted that she was thinking of Perry's family, especially his children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18.

"I'm finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," she said. "I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."

"I can barely find the words," she added via Instagram Stories. "I am devastated. We all are."

"My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry," wrote Molly Ringwald, who portrays Archie's mother, Mary. "Sending all my love to your family. "

"One of the kindest most gentle souls this world has ever known," added Robin Givens, who plays Josie's mom, Sierra McCoy.

Meanwhile, Mädchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, tweeted, "Please. I beg of you to show Luke’s beautiful family the respect and privacy that they deserve during this devastating time. Sending love to them."

"I'm absolutely heartbroken of the news that we lost someone so incredibly special," she later shared in a statement, which was also posted to her Instagram page. "Luke had become a dear friend. We laughed. We cried. We shared our showbiz war stories. We shared how proud we are as parents."

"I knew that he was always there for me no matter what," she continued. "I'm so thankful for the time that we had together. He was an incredibly loving and generous man. My thoughts and prayers are with his family right now. I will love you forever Luke."

Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge) shared similar sentiments to her own page. "I don't have any words now," she captioned a photo of herself with Perry. "Maybe I will later."

See more touching tributes from the cast and crew below:

So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019

ET previously reported that Perry was transported to a nearby hospital last Wednesday after police responded to a call at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. At the time, Perry's Riverdale co-stars shared the following messages of love and support amid his hospitalization:

