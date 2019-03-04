Olivia Munn, Rachael Leigh Cook and More Stars and Fans Remember Teen Idol Luke Perry as Their First Crush
Luke Perry is being remembered.
On Monday, the actor, who was starring on The CW's Riverdale, died at age 52. Perry's death came after he suffered a massive stroke on Feb. 27.
While young fans know Perry best for playing Archie's (KJ Apa) dad on Riverdale, many from the previous generation grew up with him starring on Beverly Hills, 90210. On the iconic teen soap, Perry played the cool bad boy Dylan McKay, a '90s equivalent to Gilmore Girls' Jess Mariano or Gossip Girls' Chuck Bass.
Perry's heartthrob status during the show's 10-year run solidified him as the first crush for many a teenage girl. In addition to touching tributes about Perry's kindness, work ethic and humor, many fans and celebs alike took to social media to remember him as their first crush.
In a series of tweets, actress Olivia Munn said Perry was her "obsession," and said she used to "dream about making it to LA just to meet him."
Actress Rachael Leigh Cook called the late actor her "first & only TV crush."
Fellow '90s star Sarah Michelle Gellar said that her "entire high school experience was shaped by [Shannen Doherty's] Brenda and Dylan."
Broadway star Patti Murin revealed one of her "prized possessions" to be a Beverly Hills, 90210 sweatshirt, and said she still remembers "where I was when Dylan kissed [Jennie Garth's] Kelly."
Singer Ingrid Michaelson said Perry was her "teenage dream" and revealed that she wrote him fan letters and had posters of him.
It wasn't just celebs who recalled swooning for Perry, many fans took to Twitter as well to gush over the teen heartthrob. One fan called Perry her "teenage bad boy crush."
Another fan recalled how Perry was such a teen heartthrob that he was even Cher's celeb crush in the movie Clueless.
Read on for more celebs and fans who counted Perry as their first crush.
Here's more on Perry:
RELATED CONTENT:
Luke Perry Dead at 52: Molly Ringwald, Maria Shriver and More Celebs React
Luke Perry, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Riverdale' Star, Dead at 52
Shannen Doherty Emotionally Shares She's Been in Touch with Luke Perry Since His Stroke (Exclusive)
Related Gallery