Luke Perry is being remembered.

On Monday, the actor, who was starring on The CW's Riverdale, died at age 52. Perry's death came after he suffered a massive stroke on Feb. 27.

While young fans know Perry best for playing Archie's (KJ Apa) dad on Riverdale, many from the previous generation grew up with him starring on Beverly Hills, 90210. On the iconic teen soap, Perry played the cool bad boy Dylan McKay, a '90s equivalent to Gilmore Girls' Jess Mariano or Gossip Girls' Chuck Bass.

Perry's heartthrob status during the show's 10-year run solidified him as the first crush for many a teenage girl. In addition to touching tributes about Perry's kindness, work ethic and humor, many fans and celebs alike took to social media to remember him as their first crush.

In a series of tweets, actress Olivia Munn said Perry was her "obsession," and said she used to "dream about making it to LA just to meet him."

Luke Perry was my 1st crush. Eh, more like obsession (I wore pins w his face on them to school 🙊) I used to dream of making it to LA just to meet him. I never got to, but I've always heard he was a really great person. 😔 Praying for his family & kids.... Rest in love ❤️❤️❤️❤️🌥 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was just 52 and gone way too soon. Please take a moment to note the signs of a stroke. pic.twitter.com/YMRB3PKlm9 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 4, 2019

Rest in love, Luke Perry. ❤️❤️❤️🌥 pic.twitter.com/5wpLcbYdUD — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 4, 2019

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook called the late actor her "first & only TV crush."

#LukePerry was my first & only tv crush. If anyone in his family happens to see this: thank you for sharing your loved one with us. We mourn with you & cherish his memory always ❤️ — Rachael Leigh Cook (@RachaelLCook) March 4, 2019

Fellow '90s star Sarah Michelle Gellar said that her "entire high school experience was shaped by [Shannen Doherty's] Brenda and Dylan."

Broadway star Patti Murin revealed one of her "prized possessions" to be a Beverly Hills, 90210 sweatshirt, and said she still remembers "where I was when Dylan kissed [Jennie Garth's] Kelly."

One of my prized possessions in 5th grade was my Beverly Hills, 90210 sweatshirt with the whole cast on it. I still remember where I was when Dylan kissed Kelly. Heartbroken to hear about Luke Perry #RIP — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) March 4, 2019

Singer Ingrid Michaelson said Perry was her "teenage dream" and revealed that she wrote him fan letters and had posters of him.

Luke Perry was my first real crush. I wrote him fan letters. I had posters of him. He was IT. He was my teenage dream. His passing at the age of 52 is truly devastating. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) March 4, 2019

It wasn't just celebs who recalled swooning for Perry, many fans took to Twitter as well to gush over the teen heartthrob. One fan called Perry her "teenage bad boy crush."

So sad 😢 RIP Luke Perry my teenage bad boy crush ❤️ #LukePerrypic.twitter.com/pDbXL0bsgV — Anja Christiansen (@anjchr1976) March 4, 2019

Another fan recalled how Perry was such a teen heartthrob that he was even Cher's celeb crush in the movie Clueless.

Never forget that Luke Perry was so hot in the '90s he was even Cher's celeb crush in Clueless pic.twitter.com/3vCqcUPIMb — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) March 4, 2019

Read on for more celebs and fans who counted Perry as their first crush.

Luke Perry. This is heartbreaking. So many peoples’ first tv crush. To be that charismatic and endearing on screen is not just a skill, it’s an aura. What an icon. Sending so much love to his family and friends. #RIPLukePerry — Vella Lovell (@vellalovell) March 4, 2019

😢Oh no Dylan McKay ; This was my English novela. One of my tv white boy crushes #RIP#LukePerry#prayerstoyouandfamily — Dascha Polanco (@SheIsDash) March 4, 2019

I'm so heartbroken over this news. RIP Luke Perry, who was an early crush for me thanks to the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie and continued to be great on Riverdale pic.twitter.com/ZV0nXcH3vp — Emily A. Cummins (@emilyacummins) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was one of my first ever Hollywood crushes in 90201...... — MackeyFam (@Mackey_Fam) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry, I was so in love with Dylan McKay as a teenager & thought you were amazing as Fred Andrews, my heart hurts for your family & all the fans like me who watched you on 90210 & @CW_Riverdale 💔😞🙏🏼 #youwillbemissed — 💍Julia💍 (@happily_his_mrs) March 4, 2019

We loved you on 90210. You were my first crush. RIP #LukePerryhttps://t.co/IwDVaqRa31 — The Soca Life (@socalifetribe) March 4, 2019

This news breaks the hearts of many 💔 #LukePerry was a talented #actor & #heartthrob to my friends & I when we were young 🎭🙌 This shows how fast time flies & how precious #life is 🙏 #RIP — Brooke Lewis (@BrookeLewisLA) March 4, 2019

One of my very 1st crushes #DylanMckay 😔 RIP Luke Perry pic.twitter.com/W5CAVEGBg1 — Liza (@_Guzman_80) March 4, 2019

Taking us down memory lane:

Actor Luke Perry on the 1992 Vanity Fair cover.

[And a look at headlines of the time.] #RIPLukePerrypic.twitter.com/4eZIs74EhX — Tena Ezzeddine (@TenaNYCLA) March 4, 2019

I have no words.. RIP Luke Perry 💔 You were my first crush pic.twitter.com/y543HKsg0z — Amelia (@_Amy_ymA) March 4, 2019

R.I.P Luke Perry, we all had a crush on you 💔 pic.twitter.com/Gbfpt5RisT — GHOOUL (@THESEEYESSPY) March 4, 2019

Dylan McKay was my very 1st crush. I had this poster on my wall. I remember finding out that Luke Perry loved @Jeopardy so I became a fan of Jeopardy. I was so delighted to find out that Luke was an October Libra. I thought it was meant to be. Prayers to his family. 💔 #90210 pic.twitter.com/bgRttoqy7M — Stanley Cup Winner FatouFIERCE (@FatouSadio) March 4, 2019

Here's more on Perry:

