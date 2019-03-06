Luke Perry's son is honoring his father.

Wrestler Jack "Jungle Boy" Perry shared a pair of photos to Instagram on Wednesday, just two days after his father died at age 52 on Monday following a massive stroke last week, with a caption addressed to his dad -- as well as his many fans -- that is both heartbreaking and inspiring.

"He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad," Jack, 21, began the message. He loved [and] supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be."

"I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth," he continued. "I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you dad."

The first of the two photos features Jack in the ring. According to Showtime Boxing and MMA photographer Esther Lin, who snapped the pic, Luke can be seen cheering on his son in the top left corner. For the second photo, Jack chose a sweet photo of himself as a child with his father.

Luke was a frequent supporter at his son's matches, which pro wrestler Joey Ryan noted in his own tweet on Monday, writing, "Luke Perry was a stellar human being and incredibly supportive father who I got to talk to on multiple occasions when he’d come watch his son wrestle."

Terrible news today. Not only was 90210 a staple of my youth but Luke Perry was a stellar human being and incredibly supportive father who I got to talk to on multiple occasions when he’d come watch his son wrestle. My heart breaks for @boy_myth_legend today. pic.twitter.com/5AOd112HxB — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) March 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Jack's post comes a day after Luke's daughter, 18-year-old Sophie Perry, shared her own heartfelt message.

"I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye," she wrote. "So bare [sic] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Sophie made it all the way back from Malawi, Africa, to be there in her father's final moments, where he was surrounded by his loving family.

"Luke has such a loving, tight-knit family that never left his side throughout his hospitalization," a source told ET this week. "His family was praying he would make it, but the doctors said his stroke was so massive that his quality of life would never be the same. His family knew it was time to say goodbye."

Watch below for more of the outpouring of love for Luke Perry.

