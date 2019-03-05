Luke Perry's Daughter Shares Emotional Post Following Father's Death

Luke Perry's family is taking it all in.

A day after the beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 star died, his daughter, Sophie, broke her silence and took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message to her friends and followers. The 21-year-old, who had been in Africa when her father suffered a massive stroke last week, posted a photo of the two together on Tuesday, and thanked everyone for their "overwhelming amount of love."

"A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, and in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support," Sophie began. "I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I."

"I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye," she continued. "So bare [sic] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Perry died on Monday at the age of 52. The actor's death came as a complete shock to his family and friends. A source told ET that although he had struggled with his health for a period of time, everything had been good as of late.

"Luke has such a loving, tight-knit family that never left his side throughout his hospitalization," the source said. "His family was praying he would make it, but the doctors said his stroke was so massive that his quality of life would never be the same. His family knew it was time to say goodbye."

Perry shared Sophie and 21-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Rachel Sharp. The two married in 1993 before splitting in 2003.

"He was truly one of the kindest people in Hollywood. He's kept the same strong group of friends his whole life," the source expressed. "He married young and wasn't a partier. He was stable and grounded and would literally help people on the street."

As his family and Hollywood continue to mourn his death, ET learned on Tuesday morning that production on Riverdale remained shut down, but will resume on Wednesday when counseling services will be offered to the cast and crew.

