Riverdale just lost one of its very best residents.

Luke Perry, who portrayed Archie's father, Fred Andrews, on the popular CW show, died on Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week.

Perry’s co-stars have been sharing their heartbreaking reactions to the news and ET has learned that production on the show has currently been shut down due to the late actor’s passing.

In celebration of the beloved character, and his lasting pop culture legacy, ET is taking a look back at some of Perry’s best Riverdale moments – both on-screen and off.

“Riverdale – it’s a town without a zip code. It’s got a lot more going on than you would think,” Perry dished to ET back in 2016 during his first interview about Riverdale at the CW Upfronts. “I love all these characters, I’ve known them a long time and these guys have got a great take on them.”

We loved watching each and every scene between Archie and Fred – especially when the two Andrews men are sharing a heartfelt moment. But no scene could ever top Archie and Fred's goodbye like in episode 308, "Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak."

Star KJ Apa revealed a behind-the-scenes fun-fact he learned about Perry while working with him over the years on Riverdale: “He only needs one take,” Apa revealed to our cameras in October 2018, during ET’s last interview with Perry. “When Luke is at work, we move very fast.”

While we absolutely adore the on-and-off screen bond that Perry and Apa formed, there is something magical about watching Perry with his on-screen Riverdale wife, Molly Ringwald.

“I think he might be the nicest actor I’ve ever worked with,” Ringwald gushed to ET in 2017. “He is so nice. He’s so charming. He’s always the person who notices if someone doesn’t have a chair – you know, actors, the crew. He’s just incredibly observant, always there, always knows his lines. A complete professional and just very sweet.”

Our favorite fact about Fred? Not only is an amazing father and fierce protector of his son...

We also love the fact that Fred Andrew's was Riverdale's fiercest supporter and protector.

Not to mention a damn good friend.

And while Fred was the king of construction in Riverdale, Perry revealed to ET that he still had one thing left on his bucket list for Fred.

“I want to run the heavy equipment. You always see it sitting in the background at the construction site and I’m pretty good with all of the pieces that we have,” Perry said with a smile to our cameras in August of 2018. “So I’d like you to see Fred do some heavy equipment.”

Most of all, Perry's best moments were when he offered his son a hug and his signature words of wisdom.

As a former teen heartthrob on Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry had seen and done it all – but he told ET that he would not choose to go back and offer his younger self any advice.

“No you’ve got to learn it all on your own. I really do believe that life is experiential – you’ve got to get out there and you’ve got to try it and you’ve got to fail sometimes," he shared. "And to get to any success you’ve got to fail a few times. I think you’ve got to earn it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Luke Perry's Most Iconic 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Scenes

Everything You Didn't Know About Luke Perry: From Hating His 'Teen Idol' Status to His Private Personal Life

Luke Perry's 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Co-Stars Share Touching Tributes Following His Death