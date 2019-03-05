'Riverdale' Production Remains Shut Down After Luke Perry's Death

ET has learned that production on Riverdale remained shut down on Tuesday, following the death of actor Luke Perry on Monday.

Perry, who died after suffering a massive stroke, portrayed Archie's father, Fred Andrews, on the hit CW show. Production was shut down on Monday, and many of the show's stars took to social media to express their grief over Perry's death. A source tells ET that Riverdale production will resume on Wednesday, when counseling services will be offered to the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Riverdale is still set to air on Wednesday night during its regular time slot at 8 p.m. on The CW.

On Monday, the show's executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with Warner Bros. Television and The CW, sent out a heartfelt statement on Perry's death.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," the statement read. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."

"A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness," the statement continued. "Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time."

On Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa spoke about her own relationship with Perry, and said she was especially shocked given that the actor died at just 52 years old. Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, has a regular role on Riverdale as Veronica Lodge's father, Hiram. Ripa has also guest starred on the series.

"In all of the years I’ve known Luke Perry and especially with Mark and Luke working on Riverdale and especially getting to know him on a more personal level outside of the show, he is one of the only people in show business I’ve never had a show business conversation with," Ripa shared. "We talked about our kids, we talked about our relationships, we talked about raising our kids in this cockamamie show business life and making them conscientious or normal -- whatever that means."

"I have to say, this was a good, good man. You won’t see a person say otherwise," she continued. "He’s a good man, a good soul, conscientious, a gentleman, a dear friend of our family, of the Live family."

