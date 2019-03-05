Shannen Doherty is still trying to process the death of her close friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Luke Perry.

Perry died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke last Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. On Tuesday, Doherty took to Instagram to share a recent photo of the two together, as well as black-and-white photos of them as their iconic 90210 characters, Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh.

"Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me," Doherty writes. "I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now."

In a statement to People on Monday, Doherty shared that she and Perry were looking to work together again on-screen before his death.

“There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general," she said. "Luke and I were working on show ideas for us. We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives ... I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second.”

ET spoke to 47-year-old Doherty on Sunday at The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation's Compassion Project Gala in Los Angeles, where she got emotional over Perry.

"I can't talk about it here 'cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him," she said, adding that she had been in touch with him. "It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

Unfortunately, just one day later, Perry's rep confirmed the actor's death. He was 52 years old.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," the statement read in part. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

