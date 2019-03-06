'Riverdale' Dedicates Upcoming Episodes to Luke Perry

The creator of Riverdale is honoring Luke Perry.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that Perry will be in this week's episode of the CW series, and will dedicate all remaining episodes of the show to the late actor. The touching announcement was made alongside a throwback photo of the Riverdale cast, which features Perry, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and others. Perry died at age 52 on Monday after suffering a massive stroke the week prior.

"Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote of Perry, who played Archie's dad, Fred Andrews, on the series. "Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆"

Following Perry's death on Monday, production on the series halted and remained that way through Tuesday. A source told ET that production will resume on Wednesday and revealed that counseling services will be offered to both cast and crew.

Aguirre-Sacasa, along with the show's other executive producers, released a statement about Perry's death shortly after the news broke on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," the statement read. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."

"A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness," the statement continued. "Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time."

Aguirre-Sacasa also shared a personal tribute to Perry. "So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor," he wrote. "Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔"

Likewise, many of Perry's Riverdale cast members took to social media to share heartfelt messages about him.

Reinhart tweeted that she was thinking of Perry's family, especially his children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18.

"I'm finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," she said. "I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."

"I can barely find the words," she added via Instagram Stories. "I am devastated. We all are."

"My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry," Molly Ringwald, who portrays Archie's mother, wrote. "Sending all my love to your family."

Ringwald also released an emotional statement to ET, sharing, "I can't even begin to express the shock and sorrow I feel by the untimely death of my friend Luke Perry. He was one of the kindest, caring souls I've ever worked with. An incredible committed and proud father to his kids and a constant loyal friend to those he loved. I consider myself so lucky to have counted myself among them. With the many other people who adored him, his loss will be felt for a long long time. I miss him terribly."

Others including Robin Givens, Madchen Amick and Marisol Nichols shared social media posts too.

