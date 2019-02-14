Cole Sprouse is opening up about his relationship with Lili Reinhart.

The Riverdale actor is featured in the March issue of GQ, where he candidly talks about his co-star turned girlfriend.

"It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off," explains Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones in the series. "It's just something that exists."

Around the same time the feature was published on Thursday, Reinhart took to Instagram to wish her beau a Happy Valentine's Day with an adorable snap of the two about to lock lips.

"You make me very happy," she captioned it. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."

Although Sprouse, 26, and Reinhart, 22, usually keep the details of their romance private, the two seem to have no problem showing their love for one another via social media. Back in November, the actress adorably documented her Thanksgiving with Sprouse, as he spent the holiday with her family and dogs.

