Lili Reinhart Takes Boyfriend Cole Sprouse Home for Thanksgiving

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are taking things to the next level.

The Riverdale co-stars and real-life couple headed back to Reinhart’s family home for the holidays. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old actress, who portrays Betty Cooper on the CW drama, took to her Instagram Story to share videos of her dad making breakfast, their adorable dogs and two snaps of her beau.

In one photo, Sprouse, 26, is seen outside, enjoying the cool weather, wearing a tan coat and jeans, crouched down and gazing at Reinhart’s pet Golden Retriever. In a second photo, the two are joined by another furry friend.

The couple started dating in early 2017 and kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, over the last couple of months the two can’t seem to stop sharing their love with their fans. Both Reinhart and Sprouse sent each other adorable birthday messages on Instagram, with the former Disney Channel star sharing an intimate topless photo of his girlfriend.

“Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love,” the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star wrote.

Then in a September interview with Glamour, Sprouse admitted that Reinhart was a “tough egg to crack” when they first met.

“Lili was a tough egg to crack. She’s very shy at first and reserved. And I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly,” he revealed. “She’s one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I’m pursuing and that’s just the kind of person she is. She inspires excellence out of everybody she works with.”

