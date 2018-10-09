Lili Reinhart is keeping it real with her fans!

The 22-year-old Riverdale star spoke to ET -- along with her on-screen mom, Mädchen Amick -- about why she’s so open and honest on social media.

“I try to [be open] because I'm not putting on a show,” Reinhart told ET’s Leanne Aguilera in New York City on Monday. “... I'm not trying to look perfect... my life in general is not extremely glamorous. I do a lot of really cool and glamorous things, but that's not my day to day. So I like to show off myself as being in my natural habitat, which is pretty much just in my bed, eating.”

Reinhart’s TV mom is clearly proud of her on-screen daughter, gushing to ET all about Reinhart’s maturity.

“For her very young years, she's incredibly wise. I think she's an old soul,” Amick, 47, mused. “And she's very comfortable in her own skin, especially being thrown into fame so quickly and intensely. She just stands on her truth and is very comfortable in speaking her truth, even if it goes against like whatever the norm is.”

Amick continued by praising Reinhart’s social media messages.

“Just talking about body consciousness or mental health awareness or just being real,” the former Twin Peaks star said. “Like using her social media to be an average girl that happens to be an actress, and I think that's great for young viewers that look up to her.”

It’s certainly a mutual admiration between the pair, with Reinhart singing Amick’s praises as well.

“[Amick’s on-screen tears] are always coming from a very genuine place and she takes her time, very much takes her time,” Reinhart said. “Mädchen commands the set when she walks in. She knows her worth and her value and the value of her performances... she takes her time, gets to that emotional place that she needs to get to and doesn't let anyone rush her, and I very much appreciate that.”

The duo also bonds over the results and misconceptions of fame, something they both had to adjust to quickly in their careers.

“I think the biggest thing that people don't understand nowadays is that being a socialite or being famous for being famous is very different than being an actor,” Amick noted. “… Being an actor if you really are, if you take your craft seriously, is a technique that you work on and you perform, so sometimes that line is blurred sometimes.”

“It's very different than people who walk outside daily styled,” Reinhart added.

“We put on our sweats and go home,” Amick quipped.

Season 3 of Riverdale kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 10, on The CW. In the meantime, watch the video below for more with the cast:

