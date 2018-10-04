How to Throw an Epic ‘Riverdale’ Themed Party

Archie and the gang know how to party. Now you can too with ET’s ultimate guide to hosting a Riverdale themed bash that would make Archie, Betty, Veronica and even Jughead proud!





DRESS CODE

Encourage your friends to come to the party dressed up as their favorite Riverdale character.

Archie Andrews

Get Archie’s all-American athlete, musician, and redheaded hottie look down with a plain white T-shirt, letterman jacket, jeans, and converse shoes. You can also sport his football uniform! Just make sure you’re rocking number 9!





Betty Cooper

Riverdale’s token girl next door, Betty, rocks a bit of retro flair. Think cardigans, collared blouses and girly dresses for inspo. Complete the look with a sleek, perfectly curled pony.





Veronica Lodge

The quintessential cool girl, Veronica always manages to look perfectly posh. And hey, you probably already have these wardrobe staples tucked away in your closet: a black sweater and form-fitting pencil skirt. Add Ronnie’s classy pearls and you’re set!





Jughead Jones

Rugged and mysterious, Jughead’s “weirdo” style can be replicated with a simple Southside Serpents leather jacket, a white T-shirt, dark denim and of course, his signature crown beanie.





Cheryl Blossom

Pop on a red lip and a red leather Southside Serpents jacket to channel your inner Cheryl Bombshell. Add a touch of sass and some snappy comebacks to get in character.





Josie and the Pussycats

Pick up a pair of cat ears, rock a leopard print bodysuit, grab a prop microphone and a few of your closest girlfriends to imitate Riverdale’s hottest girl band.





River Vixens

Slip into a River Vixen cheerleading costume or rock the practice uniform complete with a yellow baseball T-shirt, blue shorts, white tube socks with yellow stripes, pom poms and white tennis shoes. You can also lead the squad with an “HBIC” shirt!

FOOD: “POP’S CHOCK’LIT SHOPPE”

Turn your living room into Riverdale’s iconic restaurant. Serve up some classic diner food including sliders, fries and onion rings in red deli baskets. Nod to the original source material by printing Archie comics off the computer and making paper cones to display individual servings of fries.





DRINK: MILKSHAKE STATION

Archie and the gang love a good milkshake! Set up a station with several flavored milkshakes, red and white straws and a variety of toppings, including Maraschino cherries.





BULLDOGS PEP RALLY PHOTO BOOTH

Grab your fellow river babes and strike a pose in front of a photo booth wall inspired by the Bulldogs pep rally. Blue metallic streamer curtains and some yellow and blue balloons will do the trick!





PARTY FAVORS

Don’t let your friends go home empty-handed. Set up a candy bar inspired by the hit series. Fill one jar with gummy snakes (a wink to the Southside Serpents). In another jar, stash some gummy burgers a la Pop’s diner and fill a third jar with candy inspired by Cheryl Blossom. Think gummy cherries, red gummy lips and spicy cinnamon sweets.





