Riverdale is getting hotter than ever.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Luke Perry and Skeet Ulrich at the iHeartRadioMusic Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, where they dished on what fans can expect in the anticipated new season of The CW hit.

"They're going to absolutely just freak out, man," Apa told ET, describing season three as "dangerous." "It's going to be gnarly."

That's certainly one way to put it.

At the end of the sophomore season, Hiram framed Archie for murder, leading the redheaded stud to be arrested in front of the entire school. When the show returns, Archie and his friends, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, are enjoying the last remnants of summer as they head into junior year at Riverdale High. But before Archie can get there, he has to go through the legal system first.

"Archie's in court and we're going to see if he goes to jail," Apa teased, playing coy. "But I can't tell you if he goes or not."

Joked Cott: "...and then he dies!"

We're 99.9 percent sure that won't be happening, but as we speculate over Archie's fate, one thing's for sure: Riverdale is about to be steamier than ever, with many of its characters coupling up and the premiere set during one of the "hottest summers in Riverdale." "There are some hot and heavy moments, that's for sure," Ulrich said, with Perry agreeing, "Definitely hot!"

While the Riverdale stars wouldn't divulge specifics, they hinted that Apa and Cott have some pretty spectacular moments this season that fans should get ready for.

"I can't wait for them to see KJ's stuff," Ulrich said, with Cott echoing his sentiment.

"KJ and I actually have some cool stuff together, which has been really fun. Really difficult to shoot a serious scene with," Cott said of his pal and co-star. "The most impossible scenes to shoot, because we can't stop laughing," Apa chimed in.

Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

