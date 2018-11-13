Kelly Ripa's Riverdale fam already wants her back on set!

The TV host recently announced that she would be making an appearance on the CW drama -- playing Hiram Lodge's mistress, alongside her real-life hubby, Mark Consuelos -- and the cast clearly had a blast during her time on set.

"She's the best," star Lili Reinhart told ET at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. "She's such a warm and fun human being to be around."

Ripa's Riverdale character, Mrs. Mulwray, is described as "confident and tough... she's a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that's much bigger than she initially realized." And while the Live With Kelly and Ryan host's time filming with the cast seems to have been fairly brief, Reinhart is holding out hope that she'll return -- if only so the two can share a scene!

"I didn't get to work with her, which is sad. Maybe we will see her more than once," she added. "I think she's going to be great, the part was really fun. I am excited to see how it turns out."

Reinhart told ET she was also excited and "very honored" to be attending the Women of the Year Awards for the first time -- celebrating stars like Chrissy Teigen and Viola Davis, who use their celebrity for more than just a social media following.

"I think if you're vocal about what you are passionate about, then it deserves to be praised," noted the 22-year-old actress, who also gave an empowering speech on body positivity as part of the WOTY festivities. "I am just happy to be here supporting other women who are vocal about important things."

ET's Leanne Aguilera was on set with the Riverdale cast as they filmed their recent flashback episode, which also featured another member of the Ripa-Consuelos family: the couple's 21-year-old son, Michael, playing the younger version of his dad!

"It's a bucket list [moment] for us as parents," Consuelos gushed on set. "Some of the crew here didn't know it was him, and they were like, 'Oh my god, they really did well casting, he looks just like him!'"

See more from the flashback in the video below. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

