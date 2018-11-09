Kelly Ripa is officially in Riverdale!

The 48-year-old morning show host took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share some adorable snaps with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Kelly posted the cute pics to celebrate her first day on the set of her 47-year-old husband's CW show, Riverdale. Earlier this week, Kelly was cast as Mrs. Mulwray, Hiram Lodge's (Mark) mistress.

Though not much else is known about Kelly's character, her official description reveals that she's "confident and tough... a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that's much bigger than she initially realized."

Kelly initially posted two selfies from the car. "I'm usually against his mistresses, but this time I'll make an exception," she quipped in the first shot, before deeming their time together on-set as "bring side piece to work day."

Kelly shared a video of the pair relaxing in Mark's trailer next. The duo exchange hellos in the video before Kelly questions, "What are you doing?"

"Nothing. What are you doing?" Mark responds.

"Just hanging out in your trailer," Kelly replies.

"What could possibly go wrong?" Mark captioned with a laugh and some raised eyebrows.

Two of the couple's children, 17-year-old Lola and 21-year-old Michael, took issue with the slightly suggestive video. "This has got to go," Lola wrote in a screenshot message. "I agree with Lola," Michael wrote in a message of his own.

Her son's message prompted Kelly to declare, "I'm about to block my whole family."

Kelly isn't the first family member to join Mark on the set of Riverdale. Michael was cast in the CW drama to play a young version of his dad's character in an epic throwback episode that aired earlier this week.

Back in September, ET caught up with KJ Apa -- who plays Archie Andrews on the series -- who said Michael was the "spitting image of his old [man]."

Though Kelly wasn't confirmed to join the show's cast at the time, 21-year-old KJ was already down to welcome more of the Consuelos family to the set.

"I haven't heard anything about Kelly joining the show anytime soon, [but] it would be great. I'm not opposed," he said at the time.

