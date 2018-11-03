Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are known for clapping back at haters who have something negative to say about them and their family.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, however, isn't taking the Instagram trolls seriously. In a new interview with InStyle published on Friday, Ripa says that she thinks social media is "incredibly silly."

"For me, I look at social media like I look at most parts of my life -- it's incredibly silly. It's an indulgence that I tend to have when I'm really either sitting in traffic, going to an airport, at the dentist, or when I have down time," she explained. "When I clap back, I am very bored and I have time on my hands. I mean, people insult me all the time. I actually don't take it personally. My whole thing, I think it's funny when people insult me and they can't spell. So that's the only time you'll see me weighing in. That's the only time because I'm like, if you're going to insult somebody, have a basic handle on punctuation or spelling the word ‘too.’"

"While insulting, try not to look like a stooge," she continued. "But for me it's like, I really don't take it personally and I don’t think the trolls take it personally. Although I have been blocked by trolls who insult me and preemptively block me, which I find really funny."

As for those who leave negatives comments about her on her husband's page, she also doesn't hold back. Just last month, a woman commented that Ripa looked "to old for him," with the TV host replying, "You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

In the interview, Ripa explained how Consuelos is also a Clapback King.

"If it's my husband’s account and he's advocating for equal pay for men and women, and you utilize that opportunity to tell me that I'm too old to be with my same-aged husband and you spell ‘too’ wrong, maybe I am just going to have to say something. Maybe you’re missing the bigger picture," Ripa explained. "My husband was very funny, because his response [to that] was the best response. He said, ‘Are you really against equal pay for men and women?’ (laughs) That’s why he’s actually the Clapback King."

