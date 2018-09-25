Kelly Ripa is over the negative comments!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host took aim at an online troll who commented on her husband Mark Consuelos’ post about the #HeForShe campaign.

Ripa first praised her husband of 22 years for his Instagram message, writing: "You make me proud @instasuelos.”

That's when one of Consuelos' followers responded, "@kellyripa, yes he is so handsome but you need to go. Kelly, you look to old for him. Sorry, but you do.”

Ripa and Consuelos are both 47, but the TV personality didn't even bring that up when she clapped back at the social media troll. "@mariaxdiax, you need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

Ripa wasn’t alone in her online clapbacks. When one fan declared he was "done following" Consuelos, the actor replied, "@tannpat, you don’t support equal pay for women? I think, by your profile pic that you are a woman. I assume you have a daughter or granddaughters? Do you think they should be paid equally?”

Meanwhile, the family is currently preparing for Ripa and Consuelos’ 21-year-old son, Michael, to join his dad and the cast of Riverdale as a young Hiram Lodge.

“Michael is playing the young Hiram who, you know, he’s a spitting image of his old [man],” co-star KJ Apa, who plays Archie, recently told ET of the father-son duo. “It is crazy. He also sounds exactly like him too.”

For more on the family, watch the clip below:

