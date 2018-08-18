Kelly Ripa Shuts Down Instagram Hater Claiming She Got a Nose Job

Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Friday to share what she thought was just a sweet side-by-side throwback pic of herself and husband Mark Consuelos with a self-deprecating caption -- but to a couple of haters, it was the perfect opportunity to accuse Ripa of having plastic surgery.

"Double #fbf 1995 vs. 2009 before I discovered that I needed a stylist and had a GOOD side. 👀," Ripa wrote, before a couple followers accused her of having a nose job and getting veneers.

"I'm gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers," the mother of three clapped back. "I wouldn't be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special."

Consuelos, meanwhile, was focused on his own appearance in the post, commenting, "Belt, jeans, hiked up high.. sweater tucked in??? Lord have mercy.... and I know I looked in the mirror that night and said 'yeah. You look awesome dude.'"

"@instasuelos babe that was the style then. To look our absolute worst was all the rage (you were and are still the sexist man I have ever seen)," Ripa wrote back.

The blonde beauty recently opened up about the first time she saw Consuelos during an interview with Bruce Bozzi on his Lunch with Bruce SiriusXM radio show. Ripa was working on ABC's daytime soap opera All My Children at the time, and was helping cast the role of Mateo Santos.

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him. And I knew [that he was the one] when I saw his photograph," she recalled. "I auditioned him and they had been looking for this character for some time. They were looking really for a Latino actor."

"[The casting director] showed me his picture and, Bruce, I'm not this person, like, at this point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone," Ripa continued. "I just thought that I would be living my single girl life in the city, sort of like moving. If I need to up and move to a location, I could do that. I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera."

"So when I saw him, you know, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]," she expressed.

Decades later, Ripa and Consuelos couldn't be more in love. They've been married for over 22 years, and share three children. See more on the couple in the video below.

