Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Troll Questioning Her Work Ethic During Vacation With Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa isn't afraid to defend herself when it comes to haters on social media.
The 47-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host Instagrammed a sweet photo of herself and husband Mark Consuelos in Greece on Wednesday, and one user decided to criticize her for going on vacation. Ripa -- who's known for epically clapping back at her haters -- responded with a comment.
“She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off,” the commenter wrote in response to another fan asking if Live was being pre-taped. “She doesn’t work that hard to begin with.”
Ripa later tagged the commenter, and called her out on her statement.
“I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard," she replied. "Anything else?”
Of course, the mother of three didn't let the negative comment get her down. On Thursday, she shared a sweet photo of Consuelos and their sons, 21-year-old Michael and 15-year-old Joaquin, recreating a picture they took in Greece in 2014.
"A double #tbt 2014-2018 Same bat channel, different bat time," she wrote. "#summersolstice #greece swipe."
Last month, Ripa shared amazing throwback photos of her 1996 wedding to Consuelos -- when the two eloped in Las Vegas -- to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary.
