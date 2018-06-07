Kelly Ripa Shares Stunning Prom Pic of Daughter Lola -- See Her Look!

Kelly Ripa is a proud mom!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo of her daughter, Lola, headed off to prom.

The 16-year-old adorably flashes a smile as she looks away from the camera in the candid shot, posing in a stunning purple gown alongside her date. A matching pair of purple heels and a corsage complete Lola's look, as she accessorized with a simple necklace and wore her long locks down behind her shoulders.

"Prom night 2018 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️," Ripa captioned the snap of Lola and her date posing before heading off to the party.

The sweet photo must have been Lola-approved, as Ripa revealed during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last October that the teenager is very particular about the shots her mom shares on social media.

"It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her, ever,” Ripa said. “Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?”

"I was like, 'You know what? She can't get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It's a Halloween throwback Thursday.' I'm in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says 'Lola’... I was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't answer it, but what if it's an emergency?'" she recalled. "She's like, 'You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!' I was like, 'You know what? I will take it down. I'll take it down for you.'”

“That was the end of the discussion. I was like, ‘I will take it down from Instagram,’” Ripa told Fallon, as he showed the adorable throwback pic to his viewers.

See more on the Consuelos family in the video below.

