Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Michael's 21st Birthday With Sweet Message

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos on Saturday wished their son a very sweet 21st birthday, with Instagram tributes to the young man.

Ripa posted a sweet video on her Instagram account, set to a disco rendition of the Star Wars theme, showing pictures of son Michael going from little boy to slightly awkward teen to strapping young man who looks more and more like his father as he gets older.

"21 years ago today the galaxy was shooketh!," Ripa wrote on Instagram. "Happy birthday HE! We love you BIG ⭐️⭐️🎂🎂🍾🍾🛸🛸🎊🎈🎊🎈❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The proud dad posted his own message on Instagram, showing a photo of Michael in the mountains next to an adorable pic of him as a toddler in a swim diaper.

"'Go West Young Man.. Happy 21st birthday Michael," he wrote. "Our love for you is only matched by our pride.. xoxo Dad."

The proud parents have had a lot to celebrate lately.

Just last month, the couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary together with a yoga retreat getaway in the Bahamas. They celebrated Mark Consuelos' 47th birthday in March. And the couple also just generally celebrated one another's bathing suit bods on the beach.

