Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Look So In Love On Getaway In Greece -- See the Pic!

After 22 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos look happier than ever.

The love is clearly still strong between the two stars, and it's never more apparent than when they are on vacation and posting romantic photos from their exotic and idyllic getaways.

On Wednesday, Ripa shared yet another enviable look at their enduring bond when the daytime talk show host took to Instagram to share a cozy, intimate photo while on their vacation to Greece.

The super sweet pic shows the cute couple cuddling as they watch the sun dip below the horizon as they share a smile and some PDA.

"Something about these Grecian sunsets," Ripa captioned the swoon-worthy snapshot.

Ripa also wrote in the caption to the pic, "oh and viva Mexico," in reference to the shocking (and somewhat complicated) turn of events that saw Mexico's national soccer team advance to the World Cup’s round of 16 despite their 3-0 loss to Sweden on Wednesday.

Ripa, who seemingly did not understand the nuances of Mexico's dramatic advance, directed fans to her Instragram story where she shared a video of her hubby trying to break down why South Korea 's wildly unexpected 2-0 victory over Germany meant that Mexico would also be moving on.

Although she clearly lost interest as his explanation abruptly ends halfway through a sentence.

Ripa and Consuelos -- who share a 17-year-old daughter, Lola, and two sons, 21-year-old Michael and 15-year-old Joaquin -- are always showing just how perfect a couple they really are.

Check out the video below for a look at some of their sweet, romantic moments.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Off Their Couples Yoga Skills: See the Pics!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary With Flashback Photos of When They Eloped

Kelly Ripa Swoons Over Husband Mark Consuelos in Sweet Birthday Post

Related Gallery



