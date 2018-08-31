For parents, there’s definitely a difference between a vacation and a trip!



Kelly Ripa, usually known for her effortless style and bubbly on-air personality, posted a throwback photo of herself that will have fans doing a double take! In the image, the now-47-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host looks virtually unrecognizable while cradling her youngest son Joaquin, who was just a baby at the time. Meanwhile, her other two children, daughter Lola and son Michael, crowd around them while seated beside the ocean during an out-of-town adventure.



However, in the photo (presumably taken by her husband, Mark Consuelos), Ripa’s usually vibrant smile is replaced by an exhausted, makeup-free expression as she works to corral her little ones.

“A #tbt 2003 reminder: ‘A vacation with your kids is a trip, not a vacation.’ -@instasuelos,” she playfully captioned the candid moment from her early days as a mother.

This isn’t the first time the TV personality has gifted fans with a peek at her paternal past. Late last year, Ripa posted a number of photos honoring previous holidays seasons with her kiddos. In the series of pics, her children grow up before fans' very eyes while clothed in colorful pajamas and gathered around the Christmas tree.

She also posted a recent holiday photo of the gang all dressed up and posing in front of a wall covered in graffiti. Unlike in her overwhelmed photo from 2003, in this pic, Ripa is full of playfulness, offering the camera her best touch-guy pose.

“Wishing you a LIT holiday season! With love from the Consuelos gang. 🔥✨💫🎄(and yes, Lola approved),” she captioned the family-friendly photo while poking fun at her now-teenage daughter.

