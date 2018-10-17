Kelly Ripa Posts Pic of Husband Mark Consuelos With Lookalike Sons

Talk about good genes!

On Tuesday, Kelly Ripa shared a snap of her husband, Mark Consuelos, with their two sons, Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15. The striking pic shows off the uncanny resemblance of the men, including Saul Consuelos, Mark's father, who's also in the photo.

The multi-generational shot features all the guys mid-laugh and grinning for the camera while wearing casual all-dark looks, with the exception of Mark's shiny bomber jacket. In the pic, Michael has his arms wrapped around both Joaquin and Saul, while Mark sits in front of the trio.

"Papi chulos 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Ripa, 48, captioned the shot, Spanish slang for an attractive man.

The morning show host and Riverdale star recently congratulated their eldest child -- they also share a 17-year-old daughter, Lola -- for landing a role oh his dad's CW show.

Mark, 47, called Michael -- who will be playing a younger version of his character, Hiram -- the "much better and handsomer Hiram" in his post, while Kelly took a moment to jokingly remind Michael that "as your fiduciaries, we are hereby entitled to 10 [percent] of all future earnings hereto wit."

At least one Riverdale actor is on board with making the show a Consuelos family affair! ET caught up with Archie himself, KJ Apa, last month, where he dished about the new addition to the cast.

"Michael is playing the young Hiram who, you know, he's a spitting image of his old [man]," KJ quipped of the father-son duo. "It is crazy. He also sounds exactly like him too."

As for whether Kelly, a noted fan of the show, will make a cameo, KJ, 21, shared, "I haven't heard anything about Kelly joining the show anytime soon."

He added of the TV personality, "It would be great. I'm not opposed."

