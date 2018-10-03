Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can't stop entertaining us with their cheeky comments on Instagram!

In a resurfaced comment posted by Comments by Celebs on Tuesday, the 48-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host jokingly asked her husband his permission for her to get a breast augmentation.

"@kellyripa whatever you’re about to ask me, the answer is yes... Miss you Big Boo," Consuelos captioned a February pic of his wife striking a sexy pose in front of an ocean backdrop. The couple celebrated their 22nd anniversary together in May.

"Can i get a boob job?" Ripa replied. "Oh and i love you."

While Ripa joked about getting a breast augmentation, she's time and time again shut down rumors that she's gone under the knife. In August, when a fan accused her of getting a nose job and veneers, she set the record straight.

"I'm gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers," she clapped back. "I wouldn't be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special."

See more on Ripa in the video below.

