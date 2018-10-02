Happy birthday, Kelly Ripa!

The blonde beauty turned 48 on Tuesday, and her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, couldn't help but celebrate with a giant surprise -- in the form of a giant peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

As Seacrest explained on-air, Ripa hasn't been shy about declaring her love for PB&Js -- so much so, that she eats them in bed with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"I spent the whole year hearing about Kelly having PB&J in her bed. Her husband would bring them in, they would eat them, and now, it's the world's largest!" Seacrest proudly boasted, as Ripa revealed she would share her super-sized cake with the audience.

Seacrest also took to Instagram to share a special tribute post for his co-host. "Oh sweetie… did you think I wasn’t going to do a bday shoutout? Happy bday to my work wife, a true friend, and our fearless leader in the fight against internet trolls, @kellyripa!" he wrote alongside a sweet slideshow.

Consuelos also honored the TV personality. "Happy Birthday Sexy!! I love you like a kid loves cake!! Love, M," he captioned a pic of his wife on Instagram.

Ripa recently found herself responding to a troll who claimed she was too old to be with Consuelos, 47 -- but it certainly wasn't the first time she fought back on Instagram.

